NFL considers moving Sunday games to Thursday night with only three weeks’ notice

The NFL is considering switching games from Sunday to Thursday with only three weeks’ notice.

Owners will vote today on a measure that would change the league’s flexible scheduling rules, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. If the measure passes, a game could be moved from Sunday to Thursday only 21 days in advance. Currently games must be moved 28 days in advance.

The league originally passed a rule in 2023 that would allow one or two games to be moved from Sunday to Thursday in Weeks 13-17, as long as the announcement was made 28 days in advance. That year, no games were flexed. In 2024 the league kept the rule in place and flexed one Thursday night, swapping out the originally scheduled Bengals-Browns game in Week 16 for a better Broncos-Chargers game.

Flexible scheduling is a great deal for Amazon’s Prime Video, the league’s TV partner for Thursday Night Football, which gets a better game to show. It’s also good for fans who want a better game in prime time. But it’s a lousy deal for ticket holders, many of whom plan travel around supporting their favorite teams only to have their travel plans ruined because the NFL changes the date of the game.

The scheduling rule will only change if 24 teams vote to change it.