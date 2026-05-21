NFL continues to rely on attorney Brad Karp, despite Jeffrey Epstein ties

Most of the NFL’s Jeffrey Epstein-related conversation has focused on former Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, who has transferred his shares into a trust for his children but who continues to serve as chairman of the team’s board of directors.

There’s another connection, as explained by Adam Kilgore of The Athletic.

Brad Karp stepped down as chairman of the Paul Weiss law firm after emails showed his ties to Epstein. However, he continues to be a senior partner at the fiim. He also continues to work for the NFL.

“It’s one of those things that’s lawful, but awful,” U.S. Representative Wesley Bell (D-MO) told Kilgore. “The NFL, considering the place they hold in our society — much less with kids — I think should be very sensitive to the people they associate with. Very questionable, I think.”

In his article, Kilgore outlines the various connections between Karp and Epstein. One specific exchange discussed surveillance methods regarding a woman who was later reportedly identified as the mistress of Leon Black, co-founder of private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. At one point, Epstein suggested that Karp’s staff determine the woman’s visa status, and that they should attempt to revoke it.

“Both good ideas; will work on this,” Karp said in response.

Said Paul Weiss after the emails came to light: “Mr. Karp attended two group dinners in New York City and had a small number of social interactions by email, all of which he regrets.”

“Organizations like the NFL that hold the type of place in our society that impacts and influences all parts of our society do have a higher responsibility,” Bell told Kilgore. “There are a lot of attorneys. They got a lot of options of folks they can use that don’t have ties to one of the largest sex trafficking operations in the world potentially. The NFL needs to re-assess, re-evaluate and really be sensitive to who they’re associating themselves with, because the world is watching.”

The world is indeed watching, even if there hasn’t been much action. Especially by the NFL, as it relates to Tisch or to Karp.