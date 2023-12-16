NFL fines Andy Reid $100K, Patrick Mahomes $50K for criticizing officials

We learned on Saturday Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were both fined for critical comments about the officiating in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and we learned the size of those fines later in the day.

The NFL said that Reid has been fined $100,000 and Mahomes has been fined $50,000 for taking issue with the flag thrown on wide receiver Kadarius Toney for being offside on a play that ended with a touchdown after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass and lateraled the ball to Toney to run into the end zone.

The league noted that both players were fined for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials.

Mahomes’ fine was also for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically the rule prohibiting the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language toward officials.