 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Azeez Al-Shaair $23,186 for unnecessary roughness

  
Published January 3, 2026 06:06 PM

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has earned a reputation as one of the league’s dirtiest players, and he’s been disciplined again for a hit from last week.

The NFL has fined Al-Shaair $23,186 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet for a hit in last week’s game against the Chargers. The officials did not flag Al-Shaair on the play.

This is Al-Shaair’s third fine of the season for an illegal hit. He was also fined for a hit on a defenseless receiver against the Broncos, and for roughing the passer against the Titans.

Last season Al-Shaair was suspended three games for a hit that gave Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a concussion, as well as for a fight that broke out after Al-Shaair’s hit.

Al-Shaair is on a three-year, $34 million contract, so a $23,186 fine is not a particularly significant amount of money to him.