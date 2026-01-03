NFL fines Azeez Al-Shaair $23,186 for unnecessary roughness

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has earned a reputation as one of the league’s dirtiest players, and he’s been disciplined again for a hit from last week.

The NFL has fined Al-Shaair $23,186 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet for a hit in last week’s game against the Chargers. The officials did not flag Al-Shaair on the play.

This is Al-Shaair’s third fine of the season for an illegal hit. He was also fined for a hit on a defenseless receiver against the Broncos, and for roughing the passer against the Titans.

Last season Al-Shaair was suspended three games for a hit that gave Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a concussion, as well as for a fight that broke out after Al-Shaair’s hit.

Al-Shaair is on a three-year, $34 million contract, so a $23,186 fine is not a particularly significant amount of money to him.