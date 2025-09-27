NFL fines Devin White, Quinnen Williams for hip-drop tackles, neither was flagged

The rule against hip-drop tackles continues to be enforced by the league’s disciplinary department, but not by the officials on the field.

The NFL announced today that Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle in Week Three, and Raiders linebacker Devin White was fined $6,500 for a hip-drop tackle in Week Three. Neither player was flagged on the play.

Williams’ fine was for a tackle of Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, while White’s was for a tackle of Commanders receiver Chris Moore.

Although the NFL banned hip-drop tackles in an effort to reduce injuries, the NFL Players Association opposed the move in large part because players believed the rule was not well defined enough for the players to know exactly what constitutes a hip-drop tackle. Given that they’re routinely spotted by the disciplinary department but not the officials on the field, it’s easy to see why the players think the rule is ill-defined.

Williams’ fine was presumably bigger because the league’s disciplinary office considered his hip-drop tackle more blatant. Williams was also fined an additional $11,593 for a facemask in the same game.