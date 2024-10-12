NFL fines Ja’Marr Chase, Vita Vea, Andre Cisco for violent gestures

The NFL is continuing to let players know that gesturing as if shooting a gun or otherwise depicting violence is not allowed on the field.

Three more players were fined this week for violent gestures.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was fined $19,697, Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was fined $14,069 and Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea was also fined $14,069, all for what the NFL termed “Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture).”

Players who make violent gestures are also subject to 15-yard penalties if the officials see it.

Many NFL players have complained that celebrations like finger guns are harmless, but at this point the league has made it clear that both the on-field officials and the league’s disciplinary department are keeping an eye out and that sanctions will be coming. Every coach should have made it clear to his players by now that any gesture that could possibly be interpreted as violent will not be tolerated.