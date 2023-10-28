NFL fines Jaylen Warren $48K for a hit that wasn’t flagged, for the second time this year

For the second time this season, the NFL has hit Steelers running back Jaylen Warren with a massive fine for an infraction that the officials on the field didn’t even think was worth a penalty flag.

The NFL has announced that Warren was fined $48,556 for a hit on Rams pass rusher Michael Hoecht during Sunday’s game. Warren was in pass protection and Hoecht was rushing, and Warren ducked his head to hit Hoecht. Warren did initiate contact with the crown of his helmet, which is against the rules, but the officials didn’t flag it and it didn’t look particularly egregious. Hoecht wasn’t injured.

It’s the second time the NFL has cracked down on Warren. In Week Two, Warren was fined $48,333 for another hit that wasn’t flagged. It’s unclear why this time Warren was fined $223 more than last time.

Many NFL players consider the league’s disciplinary process arbitrary and unfair, and fines like the ones Warren has received reinforce that belief. Warren has now received nearly $100,000 in fines for two hits that looked to many observers — including the officials on the field — like fairly ordinary football plays