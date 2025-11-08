 Skip navigation
NFL fines Josh Allen, Elijah Moore for “violent gesture” after TD

  
Published November 8, 2025 04:24 PM

After Josh Allen ran for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Chiefs, he celebrated with teammates including wide receiver Elijah Moore. As Allen and Moore faced each other, they both made finger guns.

For that, the NFL has fined both of them for what was deemed a “violent gesture.”

Allen’s fine was $14,491. Moore’s fine was $13,888. There was no explanation from the league about why Allen was fined $603 more when they both did the same thing at the same time.

The gesture didn’t look particularly offensive and wasn’t done to taunt an opponent, but the league has said it’s going to be cracking down on violent gestures, and if the league’s disciplinary office thinks it was a violent gesture, then it’s going to result in a fine.