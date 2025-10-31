NFL gives Ravens slap on the wrist for Lamar Jackson injury report snafu

The NFL has reached its decision regarding the Ravens’ violation of the injury report policy.

And it was essentially a slap on the wrist.

Per the NFL, the Ravens were fined $100,000 for mischaracterizing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s participation in last Friday’s practice. He had been listed as a “full” participant, creating the impression he’d be starting on Sunday against the Bears. Because he took none of his normal first-team reps, he should have been listed as “limited.”

On the surface, many will regard the punishment as significant. It could have been worse.

No individuals were fined. In 2023, the league fined that Falcons $75,000 and coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for failing to disclose that running back Bijan Robinson had developed a game-day illness.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL determined that the Ravens’ violation happened as a result of negligence, with no attempt to secure a competitive advantage against the Bears. If the NFL had determined that the Ravens had deliberately violated the rule or had attempted to dupe the Bears into thinking Jackson would start, the punishment would have been more significant, including the potential loss of draft picks. Also, the NFL concluded that the Ravens fully cooperated with the investigation.

Of course, the error did create a strategic edge. The Bears were expecting to see Jackson, not Huntley.

What isn’t known is the quality or thoroughness of the investigation. Did the NFL descend on the Ravens and demand cellphones and access to email accounts? It wouldn’t have taken much of a digital trail to expose an attempted ruse. Did the NFL look for one?

The timing, given last Thursday’s NBA gambling scandal, couldn’t have been worse. The optics were horrible. The NFL had a decision to make — go scorched earth or treat it like an accounting error.

Actually, it was treated as less than an accounting error. In 2024, the 49ers lost a fifth-round pick and had a fourth-round selection downgraded by four spots due to a salary-cap clerical error that created no strategic advantage.

The Ravens got lucky on this one. The NFL may have helped engineer that luck, by choosing not to hammer the Ravens and, in turn, alert the media, the public, and any and all relevant governmental entities that the league has a very real issue with inside information. It’s prevalent, and it’s easily abused and misused.