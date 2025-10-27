NFL had an ugly Week 8, with 11 of 12 games decided by double digits
Week Eight has been one of the most uncompetitive weeks in NFL history.
Heading into Monday night’s game, 11 of 12 games this week have been decided by double-digit margins. If tonight’s Commanders-Chiefs game has a double-digit point differential, it will be the first time since 1970 that every game but one in a week was decided by 10 or more points. (The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites tonight.)
The only close game was the Jets beating the Bengals 39-38, which was exciting but not a particularly compelling matchup, given that the Jets are now 1-7 and the Bengals are 3-5. It’s not a great week for the NFL when Jets-Bengals is the best the league has to offer.
Overall, the average margin of victory in this week’s 12 games has been 18.25 points.