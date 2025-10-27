 Skip navigation
NFL had an ugly Week 8, with 11 of 12 games decided by double digits

  
Published October 27, 2025 12:37 PM

Week Eight has been one of the most uncompetitive weeks in NFL history.

Heading into Monday night’s game, 11 of 12 games this week have been decided by double-digit margins. If tonight’s Commanders-Chiefs game has a double-digit point differential, it will be the first time since 1970 that every game but one in a week was decided by 10 or more points. (The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites tonight.)

The only close game was the Jets beating the Bengals 39-38, which was exciting but not a particularly compelling matchup, given that the Jets are now 1-7 and the Bengals are 3-5. It’s not a great week for the NFL when Jets-Bengals is the best the league has to offer.

Overall, the average margin of victory in this week’s 12 games has been 18.25 points.