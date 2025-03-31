NFL hires Ted Ullyot as new general counsel

The NFL has a new top lawyer.

Ted Ullyot replaces the retiring Jeff Pash. The league disclosed the move to owners today, reports Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Ullyot previously served as the primary in-house lawyer at Facebook, from 2008 through 2013. He also has served in the George W. Bush White House. He founded Torridon Law in 2022 with former U.S. attorney general Bill Barr.

He will start on May 1.

It was announced last May that Pash would be leaving. He’ll presumably make his exit on April 30.