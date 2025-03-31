 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL hires Ted Ullyot as new general counsel

  
Published March 31, 2025 02:17 PM

The NFL has a new top lawyer.

Ted Ullyot replaces the retiring Jeff Pash. The league disclosed the move to owners today, reports Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Ullyot previously served as the primary in-house lawyer at Facebook, from 2008 through 2013. He also has served in the George W. Bush White House. He founded Torridon Law in 2022 with former U.S. attorney general Bill Barr.

He will start on May 1.

It was announced last May that Pash would be leaving. He’ll presumably make his exit on April 30.