NFL likely to award the 2028 draft to Minnesota this week

The 2028 NFL draft appears to be heading to Minnesota.

League owners are preparing to make it official at this week’s league meeting, after talks between league officials, local officials, and the Vikings.

The draft has become the NFL’s biggest annual offseason event, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans to the host city. Virtually every NFL city has expressed interest in hosting the draft since the league first moved it out of New York and began traveling the country in 2015.

Minnesota was considered the favorite to host in 2028, but it takes a vote of ownership to make it official. The Minnesota bid was focused on the major event at U.S. Bank Stadium, with other portions of the draft spectacle at the Mall of America and other sites in the Twin Cities.

After leaving New York City, the draft was in Chicago twice, and then in Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Next year’s draft will be in Washington, D.C.