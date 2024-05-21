 Skip navigation
NFL limits length of head-coaching interviews for assistants who are in the playoffs

  
Published May 21, 2024 05:45 PM

Assistant coaches who are in the playoffs will get to be a little more focused on their upcoming games and less distracted by lengthy head-coaching interviews, thanks to a new rule that league owners passed today.

NFL owners approved a rule limiting the length of head coaching interviews with assistant coaches whose teams are still in the playoffs to a maximum of three hours, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Previously there was no limit to the length of interviews, and some candidates were asked to interview for as long as six or seven hours while also preparing for a playoff game.

The rule will also require that in-person interviews be at a location that is approved by the team that currently employs the head coach, rather than requiring assistant coaches to travel to visit the team interviewing him.

The purpose of the rule is to let assistant coaches focus on doing their jobs, with less time devoted to trying to get their next jobs.