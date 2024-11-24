NFL limits use of boundary cameras to automatic reviews, for now

During Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game in Chicago, Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira explained during a coach’s challenge that in-stadium boundary cameras can’t be used for coaches’ challenges, because not every stadium has them. However, the boundary cameras can be used for automatic reviews.

Per the NFL, teams were informed in late September that the boundary cameras are being deployed on a rolling basis. For that reason, the Competition Committee has advised the league to limit the use of the cameras to automatic booth reviews until the clubs have had a chance to experience the technology and how to best make the angles available to the teams during games.

The boundary cameras are 12 league-owned cameras that are being introduced into each stadium, with the goal of capturing end lines, goal lines, and sidelines.

These new cameras became operational for automatic reviews as of Week 5. However, they won’t be used for coaches’ challenges or replay assist in 2024.

Automatic review is available on scoring plays, turnovers, in the final two minutes of each half, and in overtime.

So, basically, there are camera angles that can be used for some reviews but not others, because the boundary cameras aren’t available in all stadiums. The equity angle would make sense, if (and only if) there wasn’t a gross disparity of camera angles based on whether a game is played at 1:00 p.m. ET or in prime-time.

The goal should be to get it right, no matter what. If an angle provides the definitive look for a play that has been challenged, why not use it?