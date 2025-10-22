NFL moves Pro Bowl to Super Bowl host city

When it comes to the Pro Bowl, the only constant is change.

The NFL has announced that the event, known officially as the “Pro Bowl Games” in the years since the elimination of the Pro Bowl game, will move to the Super Bowl host city.

The centerpiece will be a made-for-TV flag-football game at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, with the live audience consisting only of the players’ “families, friends, and select fans.”

The game will be played during Super Bowl week, on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised by ESPN.

“We are dedicated to making the Pro Bowl Games a prime-time television event that will enhance Super Bowl week,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said in a press release announcing the latest revisions to the event. “Our shared vision focuses on using a production approach that spotlights the world’s best players in a manner unique to the Pro Bowl Games format, while highlighting flag football and its emergence on the global sports landscape.”

The release makes no mention of the other events that have characterized the Pro Bowl Games of the recent past, including a game of dodgeball.

The flag-football game will feature a 7-on-7 format, on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Touchdowns will be worth six points, with a one-point conversion attempt from the five and a two-pointer from the 10.

Full rosters of AFC/NFC Pro Bowlers will be set in the usual way, with fan voting, player voting, and coach voting having equal weight in the final analysis. But it appears that only some of the players will be invited to participate in the flag football game.

That will likely limit the stream of news items regarding the players who tap out due to injury (real or embellished) in order to avoid playing in the game. And it likely will result in a smaller group of players who will be in the Bay Area on the Tuesday night of Super Bowl week for the game.