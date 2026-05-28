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NFL moves up date of the cutdown deadline to 53 players

  
Published May 28, 2026 07:41 PM

The NFL has informed teams that this year’s cutdown deadline to 53 players has moved up by two days compared to what it was in recent years.

Teams must get to the 53-player limit by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30 this year.

Waiver claims are due at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 31.

The season begins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, which is a day earlier than usual, with the Seahawks hosting the Patriots.

The 49ers and Rams play in Australia the following day.