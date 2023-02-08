 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin after misconduct complaint

  
Published February 8, 2023 07:53 AM
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_230206
February 6, 2023 02:41 PM
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons discuss how Brian Schottenheimer’s experience with Dallas will be beneficial as offensive coordinator and his dynamic with Mike McCarthy.

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has made a quick exit from NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII, following an allegation of misconduct recently made against him.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a woman complained about Irvin’s behavior during an encounter that occurred on Sunday evening in Arizona.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Media spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in a statement to Gehlken.

Irvin disputed the allegations in comments to Gehlken.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told Gehlken. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out . . . I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. . . . That’s all I know.”

Irvin added that he was “out drinking,” which will make it hard for him to dispute her version, if the drinking potentially has impaired his memory of the interaction.

“It was just a friendly conversation,” Irvin said. “‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. . . . I am totally perplexed.”

He insisted that there was nothing sexual.

“What law did I break?” Irvin said. “There was definitely nothing physical. . . . That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. . . . I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

Irvin also is scheduled to appear on Friday’s First Take on ESPN. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on Irvin’s status, in response to an inquiry from Gehlken.