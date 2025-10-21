 Skip navigation
NFL, NFLPA review of Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Week 6 concussion evaluation “making progress”

  
Published October 21, 2025 03:39 PM

There was word last week that the Giants were bracing for a heavy fine for their handling of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s concussion evaluation during a Week 6 win over the Eagles, but there’s been no official word from the league or the NFL Players Association about their investigation.

On Tuesday, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said at a press conference that the investigation is ongoing and that they try to work with the NFLPA to “expedite” the process. Miller did not say when he thought the investigation would conclude, but that he feels it is “making progress.”

“I think we’ll let the investigation play out before we reach all the conclusions that are important,” Miller said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “And when we do, as we’ve always been when we have looked at these with the players association, we’ll share our findings.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo were both seen around the entrance to or in the sideline medical tent while Dart was being evaluated. Daboll was also seen having an agitated conversation with one of the team’s physicians while waiting for Dart to be cleared to return.