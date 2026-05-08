NFL, NFLRA agree to new CBA that will run through 2032

There will not be any replacement officials working NFL games in 2026.

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association announced on Friday that they have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement ahead of the May 31 expiration of the current one. The new CBA will run through the 2032 season.

“This agreement is a testament to the joint commitment of the league and union to invest in and improve officiating,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “It also speaks to the game officials’ relentless pursuit of improvement and officiating excellence. We look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.”

Full details of the new CBA have not been released at this point, but the release from the NFL and NFLRA says it covers “a wide range of issues including economics, performance and accountability.”