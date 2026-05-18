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NFL owners are expected to vote on adding two more international games for 2027

  
Published May 18, 2026 09:13 AM

The NFL will be playing nine international games during the 2026 season and that number could go up to 11 for the 2027 season.

Per multiple reports, owners are expected to vote on adding two international games to next year’s slate at this week’s league meeting in Orlando.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the league to 10 international games a year, but there is an exception for teams that are unable to play at their regular home stadium. That will be the case for the Jaguars in 2027 as renovations to EverBank Stadium will render it usable to the team for home games. The Jags will play one game at Wembley Stadium and are set to use Camping World Stadium in Orlando as their temporary home field.

This year’s international games will take place in Melbourne, Rio, London, Madrid, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City.