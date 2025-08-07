 Skip navigation
NFL owners will meet virtually to discuss ESPN deal on August 26

  
August 7, 2025

With the deal between the NFL and ESPN now done (sort of), the league’s owners will be discussing it.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the owners will conduct a virtual meeting on August 26 regarding the deal that will transfer various NFL Media properties to ESPN in exchange for a 10-percent stake in ESPN.

Maske adds that no vote is scheduled. Which, frankly, feels like an effort to avoid coming off as presumptuous about the regulatory approval the league will need.

Frankly, the situation wouldn’t have gotten to this point if the owners weren’t on board with it. And nothing is gained from having a vote prematurely.

If, in contrast, the owners approve the move and it gets characterized by the media as a done deal, there’s a chance someone who may be in position to influence the final approval would say, “We’ll see about that.”