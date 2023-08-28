NFL partners with WWE on officially licensed championship belts

A WWE championship belt featuring your team’s name and logo can be yours, if you’ve got nothing better to spend $550 on.

The NFL and WWE announced today that they’ve partnered on a multi-year licensing deal to sell NFL-inspired WWE title belts featuring the official colors, names, logos and branding of all 32 NFL teams.

The belts are already for sale through the NFL’s and WWE’s merchandising sites. The price is $549.99.

This deal is the first-ever licensing agreement between the NFL and the WWE.