NFL puts Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks on Commissioner Exempt list

The Jaguars have not cut cornerback Chris Claybrooks, but he won’t be available to play for them for an indefinite amount of time.

The NFL has placed Claybrooks on the Commissioner Exempt list. He will not be eligible to practice or play while he is on the list and will not count against the 53-man roster, but will still be paid as if he’s on the active roster.

Claybrooks was arrested twice this offseason on domestic violence charges. He reached a settlement to close the case related to an April arrest before being arrested in July after a different incident.

Claybrooks was a 2020 seventh-round pick. He has 81 tackles and a fumble recovery in 46 games with the team.