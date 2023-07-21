Chris Claybrooks arrested a second time on domestic violence charge

Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested Friday on a domestic violence charge, news4jax.com reports.

Duval County Jail records show Claybrooks was booked around 4:30 p.m. ET for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony false imprisonment.

The details are unclear for now, according to the TV station.

Claybrooks is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

“We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville on April 15 and was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. He was accused of grabbing a cell phone from a woman’s hand and damaging it by throwing it to the ground.

According to an affidavit, the woman had bruises and abrasions to her hand.