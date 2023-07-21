 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystar_230721.jpg
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystar_230721.jpg
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Claybrooks arrested a second time on domestic violence charge

  
Published July 21, 2023 06:37 PM

Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested Friday on a domestic violence charge, news4jax.com reports.

Duval County Jail records show Claybrooks was booked around 4:30 p.m. ET for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony false imprisonment.

The details are unclear for now, according to the TV station.

Claybrooks is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

“We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville on April 15 and was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. He was accused of grabbing a cell phone from a woman’s hand and damaging it by throwing it to the ground.

According to an affidavit, the woman had bruises and abrasions to her hand.