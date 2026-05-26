Ty Simpson: I really didn’t care about the reaction to Rams taking me in the first round

When the Rams used their first-round draft pick on quarterback Ty Simpson, questions were immediately raised: Shouldn’t they have spent that pick on a player who could help Matthew Stafford win another Super Bowl? Did Rams coach Sean McVay even want Simpson?

Simpson said he was aware of the reaction, but it didn’t matter to him.

“I really didn’t care, to be honest with you,” Simpson told SI.com. “Everybody can have an opinion, but it’s my job to take care of my business. So, the Rams took me with the 13th overall pick, so now it’s my job to be the best player I can be, the best Ty I can be, and go out there and prove them right. I don’t really listen to all that. My job is to make sure to do whatever my team needs me to do to win and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Simpson says Stafford has been a good teammate in the early part of the offseason program.

“It’s great. Just sitting there in the room with Matthew, it’s super, super fun. It’s awesome. He’s just an A-plus guy, A-plus player,” Simpson said. “I think it’s really, really cool to, one, be in the room with Matthew, who has done it at a high level for so long.”

With Stafford now signed through 2027, it could be years before Simpson takes over from Stafford as the starter. But Simpson is beginning the work now to be ready whenever his name is called.