NFL says 2025 salary cap will be between $277.5-281.5 million

The salary cap is set to take another big jump.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Wednesday informing them that the cap for the 2025 season will be somewhere between $277.5 and $281.5 million. The cap was set at $255.4 million for the 2024 season and $224.8 million for the 2023 campaign, so the number has been climbing rapidly in recent years.

In the memo, which was shared by Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the league said that the 2024 cap was reduced by $10 million due to a $9 million smoothing adjustment and a $1 million increase to performance based play. The NFL Players Association has the right to add up to 50 percent of the $9 million deferral to the 2025 cap and the rest will be folded into the 2026 number, but has not shared their plan with the league yet and that has to happen for a final number to be set.

The league said that they expects to hear that plan and set the ultimate cap for 2025 next week.