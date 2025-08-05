NFL suspends Jordan Addison for the first three games of the season

When Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison agreed to a plea to settle his DUI case last month, it opened the door for the NFL to take disciplinary action against him.

The NFL did exactly that on Tuesday. Addison has been suspended three games for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. He will miss Minnesota’s games against the Bears, Falcons, and Bengals as a result.

Addison will be able to participate in the rest of training camp and he can play in the team’s three preseason games.

Addison agreed to a wet reckless charge that carries a fine and mandates the completion of two online courses in order for Addison’s probationary period to end after six months.

The Vikings have been practicing without Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury, but the word from the team has been that they are not worried about his Week 1 availability. If that should change, quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be working with a thin group of wideouts to kick off his first season as the team’s starter.