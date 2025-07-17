Jordan Addison pleads guilty to lesser offense to settle DUI case

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was set to go to trial on a DUI charge this week, but the case has been resolved through a plea arrangement.

Addison’s agent Tim Younger announced that his client has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge in order to settle the case. The lesser charge, known as a wet reckless, carries a sentence that includes a fine and mandates that Addison complete two online courses in order to end a probation period after six months.

Younger added that Addison has attended courses and events held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and that he has kept the Vikings apprised of all developments throughout the case.

With the legal process completed, the next issue for Addison will be NFL discipline. A three-game suspension without pay is generally the league’s penalty in cases involving driving under the influence and the wet reckless plea acknowledges that Addison was under the influence at the time of his arrest.