NFL suspends Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale for performance-enhancing substances

The NFL suspended Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced Tuesday.

Ekuale is suspended without pay for the next five games.

He is on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the Steelers’ game against the Packers on Oct. 26. Ekuale totaled six tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in seven appearances.

Ekuale, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in free agency after four seasons with the Patriots.