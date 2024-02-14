NFL: We are saddened by Wednesday’s senseless shooting in Kansas City

The NFL has issued a statement in response to the shooting that took place in Kansas City at the end of Wednesday’s parade celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII championship.

Authorities confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting and that many others have been wounded. Multiple suspects have been taken into custody after the shooting, which took place near the parade’s end point at Union Station.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs,” an NFL spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

The NFL said that all NFL Films and NFL Network personnel that were on site are safe and accounted for after the shooting.