NFL will again celebrate the John Madden legacy on Thanksgiving

For years, Americans welcomed John Madden into their homes on Thanksgiving. The NFL is ensuring that Madden’s legacy remains a part of the holiday.

This year the NFL will once again celebrate Madden on Thanksgiving, with tributes to Madden broadcast on Fox, CBS and NBC during the Packers-Lions, Chiefs-Cowboys and Bengals-Ravens game.

Players on all six teams will wear patches honoring Madden’s legacy on their jerseys, and the coin toss for all three games will feature a silhouette of Madden as heads and a six-legged turducken as tails.

The MVP of each of the three games will receive a Madden trophy and will choose a high school or youth football program that will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. Items from the three games will also be auctioned with proceeds going to the John Madden Foundation for the youth of Oakland.

As part of the Bengals-Ravens game, Peacock will offer an EA Sports Madden NFL Cast that blends elements of the video game with the live broadcast. The Madden NFL Cast will use the sky cam angle behind the quarterback as the primary camera angle, the same primary angle that Madden players are accustomed to.

Madden was known to one generation of football fans as a Hall of Fame coach, to a second generation as the NFL’s most popular broadcaster, and to a third generation for the video game that bears his name. He died in December of 2021 at the age of 85. Since 2022, the NFL has honored him each year on Thanksgiving.