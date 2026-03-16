NFLPA could have new executive director as soon as today

The NFL Players Association is currently conducting its annual meetings in San Diego. On Sunday, Jaylen Reeves-Maybin was re-elected as the union president.

As soon as today, the union could have a new executive director.

It’s currently expected that the successor to Lloyd Howell will be either interim executive director David White or former NFLPA president and former NFLPA chief strategy officer J.C. Tretter. The possibility of White and Tretter splitting votes could, in theory, open the door for American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti to pull an inside straight.

There’s one other potential complication. We’ve heard that some of the player representatives who’ll vote on the next executive director would like an expanded pool of candidates. Per the NFLPA constitution, however, they’re generally stuck with the limited menu of candidates (two to four) that the executive committee selects.

Still, as one source explained it, the player reps have the final say. They could vote for White to remain in the job on an interim basis as more candidates are identified and presented.

That would delay the process of picking a new executive director. Which also would delay the league’s likely plan to move quickly to try to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the new executive director.

For now, it’s unclear whether a formal push will be made to add to the options. That outcome would amount to a repudiation of the efforts of the executive committee to whittle the interested candidates down to a pool of three finalists.