NFLPA paid DeMaurice Smith $8.37 million in his final year as executive director

Running the NFL Players Association pays well. It doesn’t pay nearly as well as running the NFL.

Via Sports Business Journal, the NFLPA has filed annual paperwork revealing compensation for key employees.

Former union executive director DeMaurice Smith received $8.37 million, including salary of $8.2 million, during his final year.

Lloyd Howell, who replaced Smith last year, made $2.2 million with $2.06 million in salary during the reporting period.

That’s a lot, but it’s not close to what Commissioner Roger Goodell is paid. Unfortunately, the NFL no longer is required to disclose that information because it changed the league’s tax status.

Previously, the league office was a tax-exempt trade association. After relentless P.R. attacks that confused many regarding whether the NFL and its teams pay taxes (it was a misleading argument the union itself floated repeatedly during the 2011 lockout), the NFL changed its status. Which keeps anyone from knowing the precise number of millions that are funneled to Goodell and other key league-office employees.

The most recent reporting pegged Goodell at $63.9 million per year. His latest contract was reportedly expected to extend his career earnings to $700 million.

So, yes, it’s much better to be the Commissioner. Remember that before complaining about how much the folks running the union are making.