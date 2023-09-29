Nick Bolton out for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

The Chiefs won’t have one of their best defensive players once again when they play the Jets on Sunday.

Linebacker Nick Bolton is out with an ankle injury. He did not practice all week after also missing the Week 3 victory over the Bears.

Bolton recorded 15 total tackles in Kansas City’s first two games.

The Chiefs also won’t have cornerback Jaylen Warren, who’s been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

While Patrick Mahomes was on the injury report after tweaking his ankle during last week’s win, he was a full participant in all three practices and has no game status.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) are also expected to play, despite being limited in all three practices.