Nick Bosa expects 49ers fans to take over SoFi Stadium again

NFL schedule makers gave the 49ers two consecutive road games to begin the 2023 season. They won in Pittsburgh to open the season and head to play the Rams on Sunday.

It’s on the road, but it could feel like a home game for the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

The 49ers will wear their home jerseys and are guaranteed to have a huge cheering contingent.

“It’s great,” edge rusher Nick Bosa said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think we have the best traveling fan base overall. Pittsburgh was impressive, and I think we’ll take over L.A.”

It’s nothing new for the Rams at home, especially against the 49ers.

They annually prepare for a silent count at SoFi when the 49ers come to town.

A lot of 49ers fans live in Southern California, and it’s a short flight from the Bay Area for other of The Faithful.

It’s a reason that San Francisco has won eight in a row over the Rams.