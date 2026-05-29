Nick Bosa: Free agent Joey Bosa is working on his golf game right now

Veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa is one of the top players remaining on the free agent market.

The question is: Does he want to continue his career? If he does, Bosa will have options.

His brother, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, seems to have doubts about how much Joey Bosa wants to play an 11th season.

“I think he’s working on his golf game right now,” Nick Bosa said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So, I don’t think he’s thinking too much about football.”

The 49ers finished with an NFL-low 20 sacks last season, with Nick Bosa tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 3. Nick Bosa is back, and Kyle Shanahan addressed whether Joey Bosa might join his brother in San Francisco this season.

“I look at our team as kind of we have our team, and anyone else that we can figure out to bring, especially someone like that, that would be awesome,” Shanahan said. “But that stuff’s not always possible.”

Joey Bosa, who turns 31 in July, has not had a double-digit sack season since 2021. The five-time Pro Bowler has only 19 across the past four seasons, including five in 2025.