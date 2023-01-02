 Skip navigation
Top News

Nick Bosa: Josh Jacobs is best running back I've played against

  
Published January 2, 2023 03:38 AM
Count 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa among those impressed by what they’ve seen from Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this season.

Jacobs has had bigger numbers than he posted against the 49ers on Sunday, but his 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 26 yards made quite an impression on the favorite to be named defensive player of the year at the end of the season. Bosa called Jacobs the best back he’s faced when he spoke to reporters after the 37-34 overtime win.

“A lot to get better on, but I think we needed this as a defense,” Bosa said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBCSportsBayArea. “That’s a really good team. Best running back I’ve played against in my career, no doubt about it. That dude’s a beast. And they have a lot of really talented players. . . . The NFL will humble you 100 percent of the time.”

Jacobs is 160 rushing yards ahead of Nick Chubb heading into the final week of the season, so he will likely be the NFL’s rushing champ in his fourth pro season. He may also be hitting the open market as the Raiders didn’t pick up their option on his contract for 2023 and he’d be hitting that market with a lot of momentum based on his production over the last 16 games.