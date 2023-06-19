 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Bosa: People don’t know how good Javon Hargrave is

  
Published June 19, 2023 05:45 AM
WJJ_yEkUwpgZ
June 16, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings, where the Chiefs are atop the list, followed by the Eagles and 49ers rounding out the top three.

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead said recently that the team is going to go as far as its defensive line takes them and he pointed to the addition of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as something that can help the team “take it to another level ” this fall.

Armstead is not the only defensive lineman who has gotten a positive first impression from Hargrave this offseason. Defensive end Nick Bosa said that he is “super excited” about the chance to play with a player that he believes is underrated around the league despite his success with the Eagles last year.

“People don’t really know how good he is overall ,” Bosa said, via Jason Mastrodonato of the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s not talked about — he might be, I don’t know — but I feel he isn’t quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones. But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik inside should be pretty fun.”

The 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Texans head coaching job this offseason, but the arrival of Hargrave and new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks are two reasons to believe they will be able to keep things rolling on that side of the ball this season.