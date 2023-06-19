Nick Bosa: People don’t know how good Javon Hargrave is

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead said recently that the team is going to go as far as its defensive line takes them and he pointed to the addition of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as something that can help the team “take it to another level ” this fall.

Armstead is not the only defensive lineman who has gotten a positive first impression from Hargrave this offseason. Defensive end Nick Bosa said that he is “super excited” about the chance to play with a player that he believes is underrated around the league despite his success with the Eagles last year.

“People don’t really know how good he is overall ,” Bosa said, via Jason Mastrodonato of the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s not talked about — he might be, I don’t know — but I feel he isn’t quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones. But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik inside should be pretty fun.”

The 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Texans head coaching job this offseason, but the arrival of Hargrave and new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks are two reasons to believe they will be able to keep things rolling on that side of the ball this season.