Nick Bosa “pretty far along” in his rehab

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa tore the ACL in his right knee in a Sept. 21 win over the Cardinals.

He isn’t fully participating in the team’s organized team activities this week, but Bosa said it’s realistic to expect his return at the start of training camp or soon after.

“I’m pretty far along,” Bosa said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "[I’m] out on the field doing a lot of stuff, trying to just take it slow because I tend to push things quicker. I got injured pretty early last year, so there’s plenty of time for me to really kind of lay the groundwork to be ready for a long season. It’s going really well, and I plan on being ready.”

Bosa has done his rehab and recovery in Santa Clara, and he’s doing some work on the side this week as his teammates go through OTAs.

Bosa tore his right ACL as a high school senior and his left ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

“When I did it in ’20, it was just like balls to the wall, get back, push every milestone as hard as you possibly can and I probably dealt with some stuff that I didn’t need to deal with in terms of just kind of the bumps in the road of recovery,” Bosa said. “Now, I’m taking it slow and I kind of have references to go back and look at.”

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams, the 49ers’ first-round pick in 2025, is working his way back from a torn right ACL, and defensive end Keion White is recovering from a gunshot wound to his ankle.

“They’re coming along,” Shanahan said. “They’re all in there rehabbing with a number of other guys. A couple of those guys will have chance of training camp. We’ll see with Mykel as he goes.”