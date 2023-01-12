 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio: Amazing what John Metchie has done, chance he’s ready for start of offseason

  
Published January 12, 2023 01:51 AM
nbc_pft_texans_230109
January 9, 2023 09:17 AM
The Texans wasted no time firing Lovie Smith after his first season in charge, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons have no idea what the plan is in Houston.

The Texans are looking for a new head coach and their eventual hire could get something that Lovie Smith never had at his disposal in 2022.

Wide receiver John Metchie missed the entire year after being diagnosed with leukemia, but General Manager Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 that the 2022 second-round pick may not be far off from getting in the mix. Caserio said Metchie “looks better” than he did when the team drafted him and “has improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength” while dealing with his cancer treatments.

The Texans and their new coach will convene for offseason work in early April and Caserio said Metchie could be set to go by that point.

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said, via the team’s website. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

The Texans were short on talent in 2022 and Metchie’s return to action would be a good step in the other direction for 2023.