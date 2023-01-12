Nick Caserio: Amazing what John Metchie has done, chance he’s ready for start of offseason

The Texans are looking for a new head coach and their eventual hire could get something that Lovie Smith never had at his disposal in 2022.

Wide receiver John Metchie missed the entire year after being diagnosed with leukemia, but General Manager Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 that the 2022 second-round pick may not be far off from getting in the mix. Caserio said Metchie “looks better” than he did when the team drafted him and “has improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength” while dealing with his cancer treatments.

The Texans and their new coach will convene for offseason work in early April and Caserio said Metchie could be set to go by that point.

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said, via the team’s website. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

The Texans were short on talent in 2022 and Metchie’s return to action would be a good step in the other direction for 2023.