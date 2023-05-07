 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Foles contemplates his future after his release from the Colts

  
Published May 7, 2023 03:33 PM

Nick Foles previously has considered retirement, but he returned and won a Super Bowl MVP.

So, what does his future hold now?

The Colts released Foles on Friday, eight days after selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Richardson joins a quarterbacks room that includes Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger.

“I was just released [Friday] by the Colts, which is actually a good thing, so don’t cry for me ,” Foles said Saturday at Mariners Church in Irvine, California, via Gabriel Kerith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s OK. The coach that I was there for, Frank Reich, was fired. Their G.M. [Chris Ballard] and I had a good relationship. It’s all good. Everything’s fine.”

Foles, 34, has played for three teams in four seasons since leaving Philadelphia. He made 14 starts for the Jaguars, Bears and Colts in those four seasons, going 3-11.

Maybe he retires. Maybe he signs somewhere to mentor a young quarterback. Maybe some team has a quarterback injury and comes calling.

It sounds as if Foles is indecisive about his future in the NFL.

“Shoot, almost every year of my career I’ve almost retired,” Foles said. “Every offseason, I think, ‘Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?’ Specifically this last year with everything.”

Foles has 14,227 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions, along with a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field.