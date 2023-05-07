Nick Foles contemplates his future after his release from the Colts

Nick Foles previously has considered retirement, but he returned and won a Super Bowl MVP.

So, what does his future hold now?

The Colts released Foles on Friday, eight days after selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Richardson joins a quarterbacks room that includes Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger.

“I was just released [Friday] by the Colts, which is actually a good thing, so don’t cry for me ,” Foles said Saturday at Mariners Church in Irvine, California, via Gabriel Kerith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s OK. The coach that I was there for, Frank Reich, was fired. Their G.M. [Chris Ballard] and I had a good relationship. It’s all good. Everything’s fine.”

Foles, 34, has played for three teams in four seasons since leaving Philadelphia. He made 14 starts for the Jaguars, Bears and Colts in those four seasons, going 3-11.

Maybe he retires. Maybe he signs somewhere to mentor a young quarterback. Maybe some team has a quarterback injury and comes calling.

It sounds as if Foles is indecisive about his future in the NFL.

“Shoot, almost every year of my career I’ve almost retired,” Foles said. “Every offseason, I think, ‘Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?’ Specifically this last year with everything.”

Foles has 14,227 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions, along with a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field.