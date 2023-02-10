 Skip navigation
Top News

Nick Sirianni has Eagles focused on approaching the Super Bowl like the other 19 games

  
Published February 10, 2023 01:21 AM

Super Bowl week is unlike any other for NFL players and coaches, spending a full week in another city, using unfamiliar practice facilities, and dealing with constant media scrutiny. But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is trying to make it seem like a normal week.

Sirianni said the practice schedule and preparation this week won’t be any different than it was in any week of the season.

“You’re happy that you’re in this situation, you’re happy that you’re still playing football, and you take a lot of pride in that,” Sirianni said. “But we’re not making it any bigger than it’s our next game. It’s the same routine, everything like that, we understand it’s the Super Bowl, we’re excited to be here, but we’re going through the process the same way we’re going through it. I know that doesn’t make for great news and great headlines, but that’s just the way we’ve handled it for 20 weeks and we’re going to continue to handle it that way.”

That’s the right approach for teams. To much of America, the Super Bowl is a spectacle, but to the Eagles and Chiefs, it’s just the final football game of the season.