Nick Sirianni: I don’t apologize for having fun, I do this because I love it

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has taken some criticism for his boisterous celebrations on the sideline this season, but Sirianni doesn’t care.

Sirianni said at a Super Bowl media appearance that he’s glad to be known as a coach whose approach to the game is emotional, rather than detached.

“I don’t apologize for having fun,” Sirianni said, via the Washington Post. “This is too hard not to have fun, and I do this because I love it . I chose this profession because I love it. It is a little bit blown out of proportion with all of those things. I loved playing football, and I love coaching it. I’m not going to hide my emotions at any point.”

Having Sirianni as coach has been plenty fun for the Eagles and their fans, and Super Bowl Sunday may be the most fun day yet.