Nick Sirianni on Dallas Goedert: Want to keep everyone, we’ll see what happens

The Eagles have parted ways with a number of players since winning the Super Bowl and one key part of the offense’s future is still unsettled.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is heading into the final year of his contract and that’s led to some chatter about a possible trade. General Manager Howie Roseman said there’s “no update” to share on Goedert’s status on Monday and head coach Nick Sirianni stopped well short of committing to a future with Goedert when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“Right now he’s on our football team,” Sirianni said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. Want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL. We’ll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back.”

Grant Calcaterra remains on the roster and the Eagles have signed Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson as free agents.

Goedert is set to have a cap number of just over $11.8 million, but the Eagles would not see any cap savings with a trade unless it happens after June 1. That may mean Goedert’s future remains uncertain for a while.