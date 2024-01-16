Nick Sirianni on his job security: “I’m not thinking about that”

The stunning late-season collapse of the Eagles has prompted widespread speculation that coach Nick Sirianni could be fired, despite going to the playoffs in each of his three seasons on the job.

After the 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night, Sirianni was asked by reporters about his job security.

“I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking about the guys,” Sirianni said. “I’m not worried about me.”

Earlier, Sirianni was asked about the possibility of changing offensive and defensive coordinators.

“That’s a little premature to talk through that,” Sirianni said. “We’ll get into all that. I’m not there yet. We’re hurting right now. . . . My mind right now is not there.”

He repeatedly said he’s concerned about his players, who are hurting after the abrupt end to the season. He also acknowledged that they slipped into a rut from which they couldn’t emerge.

It would be shocking for a change to be made. But the situation is already shocking. From the Super Bowl to 10-1 to 1-6 and quick exit from the playoffs in a game that never felt truly competitive.

In the coming days, answers will come. Plenty of Eagles fans likely will accept only one answer — change, across the board.