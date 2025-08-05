 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Nick Sirianni on Jakorian Bennett: We’ll catch him up and see how it goes

  
Published August 5, 2025 02:33 PM

The Eagles added cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a trade with the Raiders on Monday and head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the decision to make the move at a Tuesday press conference.

Sirianni said the team felt good about their defensive tackle depth and were willing to deal Thomas Booker to Vegas for the 2023 fourth-round pick. He said the team liked Bennett’s tape out of college and with the Raiders, so they will work to get him up to speed on their system heading into the season.

“We will get him going,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll get him going and we’ll see how that goes. Obviously, there’s a lot of meeting times that we have to make up. We’re getting him early in camp though, and so we’ll catch him up in some off time, catch him up during the meetings and have some other things to get him ready to go.”

The Eagles had Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson vying for playing time with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. If Bennett makes a quick transition to his new club, he could factor into that mix by the time Week 1 gets here.