Nick Sirianni on Jakorian Bennett: We’ll catch him up and see how it goes

The Eagles added cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a trade with the Raiders on Monday and head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the decision to make the move at a Tuesday press conference.

Sirianni said the team felt good about their defensive tackle depth and were willing to deal Thomas Booker to Vegas for the 2023 fourth-round pick. He said the team liked Bennett’s tape out of college and with the Raiders, so they will work to get him up to speed on their system heading into the season.

“We will get him going,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll get him going and we’ll see how that goes. Obviously, there’s a lot of meeting times that we have to make up. We’re getting him early in camp though, and so we’ll catch him up in some off time, catch him up during the meetings and have some other things to get him ready to go.”

The Eagles had Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson vying for playing time with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. If Bennett makes a quick transition to his new club, he could factor into that mix by the time Week 1 gets here.