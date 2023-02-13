Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Best I’ve seen him play, he did unbelievable things

The Chiefs pulled out a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and that led to Patrick Mahomes being named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career, but there’s little doubt about who would have taken that prize if things went the other way.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while also running for three touchdowns and setting a Super Bowl record for quarterbacks with 70 rushing yards. Hurts also lost a fumble that Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned for a touchdown, bit even a miscue of that magnitude could only do so much to dim a bright night for the third-year pro.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked to share his thoughts about the quarterback’s performance.

“To me, Jalen played the best game I’ve seen him play in the two years that we’ve been together,” Sirianni said. “He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game. He did things with his arm in the pass game, made some unbelievable throws, unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding. And you know you really look at the game and that was good for the NFL in the sense that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights. And Jalen played great.”

There will be those who take issue Sirianni’s quarterback rankings, but it’s hard to find much other fault with his review of Hurts’ performance. The hope in Philadelphia will be that it is just a sign of things to come for a quarterback who owner Jeffrey Lurie has indicated will be around for quite a while.