Nick Sirianni: We think Julio Jones still has juice in his legs

The Eagles added wide receiver Julio Jones to their roster on Tuesday and head coach Nick Sirianni explained what led to the move during his Wednesday press conference.

Sirianni noted that the team is banged up at wideout — Quez Watkins recently went on injured reserve — and said that the Eagles liked what they saw from Jones’ tape with the Buccaneers last season. Sirianni said they also felt he had “a lot of pop in his legs” during a workout that left them feeling confident that Jones can help the team in the coming weeks.

“Looking at the explosion — Does he still have the juice in his legs, the ability to run, the ability to get out of cuts, that ability to make plays? All those things we thought were really still good,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni said that Jones will play a supporting role as the passing game will still primarily work through A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, but noted Jones’ long record of success more than once while discussing what drew the Eagles to Jones this week.