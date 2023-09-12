Nick Sirianni: We’re pleased with Jalen Carter’s performance in Week 1

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter looked the part in his debut.

The No. 9 overall pick of this year’s draft, Carter posted a sack and a tackle for loss in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Patriots. But playing 50 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps, Carter was constantly in the backfield making life difficult for quarterback Mac Jones and the New England offense.

“They did a good job of getting the ball out,” head coach Nick Sirianni said in his Monday press conference. “Jalen, when we were able to get pressure, even when they got the ball out and there was pressure, I just kept seeing Jalen in those scenarios of where he was.

“But I thought he did a really nice job. It was his first game, and we’ve got a lot more. So we were pleased with where he was in the offseason, we were pleased where he was throughout training camp, and we’re pleased with how he performed in that first game.”

But, Sirianni continued, Carter has to execute like that consistently.

“It’s a long season,” Sirianni said. “He has to keep doing it over and over and over again.”

The Patriots surely prepared for the Eagles’ strong pass rush, as Jones was sacked only twice. But the signs are there for Carter to become a productive interior presence in Philadelphia’s scheme.

Carter will be on the national stage this week when the Eagles host the Vikings on Thursday night.