Nick Sirianni: We’ve got to stick together

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday’s 35-31 loss to the Cardinals that he’s not concerned about his team because “worry and concern” don’t fix things that aren’t working as planned.

That may be true, but the Eagles do need to find some way to right a ship that went off course in December. The Cardinals loss was the fourth in five games for the Eagles and it eliminated them from the race for the top seed in the NFC.

It also robbed them of the ability to control their own chances of winning the NFC East as the Cowboys will now be division champs if they beat the Commanders in Week 18. That’s quite the downward spiral for a team that was 10-1 heading into the final month of the year and Sirianni was asked about his message to the team in light of their recent results.

“Stick together. Stick together. Everyone’s got to stick together,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people trying to point the finger at different things and everybody’s got to stick together, right. We win as a team. We lose as a team. And together is the most important thing that we can be right now. We are in the playoffs. A lot of teams want to be in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs. We still can do some things here and our goals are still in front of us. Can you get the 1-seed? Can you win the division? I know you can’t get the 1-seed now, but can you still win the division? Yes. Stick together because we still have goals, and we still have things that we want to accomplish.”

Sirianni noted that other teams have gone on the road and succeeded in the postseason, but there’s little about the last month to create belief they can string together the kind of performances they’ll need to repeat last year’s run.